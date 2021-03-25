Inferrera, Carmen "Whispers", - 90, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021 at his daughter's and son-in-law's home—Marie and Jay—in Woodbury, NJ. Carmen was a life-long resident of Hammonton, NJ. Carmen was born on October 29, 1930 to Placido and Maria (nee Anastasia) Inferrera at 386 Fairview Ave., Hammonton. In 1952 he married Antoinette Monzo and moved to her family's homestead on Middle Road where he soon became part of the 'Middle Road Gang.' From 1945 to 1951 he worked as a taping machine operator at Hammonton Park Clothes, Hammonton, NJ. He was drafted into the United States Marine Corps on November 5, 1951 and served in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge on November 4, 1953, he went back to work in the clothing factory, owned by William Kessler, as a sleeve setter on men's suit jackets—most notably he worked on the suit jacket of the 36th President of the United States Lyndon B. Johnson. Carmen was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. In 1976 he left the factory to take a job with Wm. Crescenzo Inc., Hammonton, NJ, where he worked until his retirement at age 65. "Whispers" was a gold card member of the Sons of Italy Giuseppe Garibaldi Lodge 1658 since June 1, 1952. He was the longest tenured member and well respected by his fellow brothers there. Every Friday night he played pinochle at the Sons with his long-time friend and card playing partner Tony "Peewee" Pavesi. In addition to being a loyal member of the Sons, Carmen loved the horse races and spent many a day at 'The Track.' Carmen is predeceased by his wife Antoinette (nee Monzo), his parents Placido and Maria (nee Anastasia) Inferrera, his sisters Theresa Rodio and Frances Capelli, and his brother Nick. He is survived by his daughter Marie Inferrera Holmdal and her husband Jay A. Holmdal, granddaughter Alexis M. Holmdal Callahan and her husband Michael, and Granddog "Sophie". He is also survived by cousins, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and even a few great-great nieces and great- great-nephews. He was dedicated to his family. Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, March 25, 2021, 11am, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church, Third and French Streets, Hammonton, NJ. Burial and military honors will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Due to the pandemic, there will be no public visitation prior to the Mass of Christian Burial; however, a Celebration Of Life gathering will be planned for later in the year at The Sons of Italy in Carmen's honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmen's memory to NJ Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 415 W. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360, or to a charity of choice
. A live stream of Carmen's mass will be available via the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Facebook. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
. Arrangement entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.