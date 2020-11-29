Lopez, Carmen, - 79, of Richland, peacefully passed away at Atlanticare Trauma ICU on November 25, 2020. She was born in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico. Carmen moved to Manhattan in the late 1950's in search of a better life for herself. It was there that she married her childhood sweetheart and had her daughters. The family then moved to Southern NJ in pursuit of a better, safer life. Carmen was employed as a seamstress for many years and most recently as a housekeeper at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital until her retirement. She loved to cook, crochet, read, travel, and sew. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandson, Jay. Her greatest achievement was ensuring that her daughters received the requisite education to become strong, independent, successful women. There was no better wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Carmen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ramon, and three daughters, Veronica (William) of Dorothy, Sandra (Gary) of Salem, Wanda (Charles) of Vineland; adopted son, Jerry of Maryland; her BELOVED sisters and their spouses, her sisters-in-law; grandchildren, Jay, Jeff (Julie), Teri (Charles) and her many cherished nieces and nephews. Carmen will be forever missed by her many beloved friends, "adopted" children, and her devoted cats, Tilo, Fida, and Sparky. The family would like to thank the paramedics and first responders from the Richland Fire Company, Buena Township, and NJ State Police for their quick response in providing aid. We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at AtlantiCare Trauma ICU for their compassion and empathy in caring for our beloved mother. Services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 29, 2020.