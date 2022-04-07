Campbell, Carol, - 72, of Northfield, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home on April 4, surrounded by family. Carol was born in Somers Point, NJ and was a life-long resident of Atlantic County. Carol was a graduate of PHS class of '67. She worked most of her life in secretarial and real estate positions. She spent many years working for Community Realty Management in Pleasantville, and retired from Estell Manor School District. Carol was known for her love of crafting, painting, birding and photography (of both family and birds). She was rarely seen at any event - big or small without her camera! Many lucky friends and family members were the recipients of her photobooks, crocheted blankets, cross-stitch pieces or one of her beautiful paintings. She also enjoyed gardening, camping with her family, and traveling with Ralph. She loved celebrating the holidays and anytime that she could have her entire family all together with her. The thing that Carol loved most in life was her family. Carol is now together in heaven with her parents - Sherm and Ebbie Hayden and with her precious granddaughter, Grace. She leaves behind her loving husband and high school sweetheart of more than 51 years, Ralph; her sister Sharon Kollman (Frank); her three children: Carrie, Laura and Michael (Maria), and her six beautiful grandchildren: Molly, Jack, Charlie, Hannah, Rose and little Ellie. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Monday, April 11th at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield. Friends and family may call from 9:30-11:00 and are invited to join the family for services at 11:00. An interment at Laurel Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol can be made to pancan.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2022.