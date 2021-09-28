Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Charydczak
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Charydczak (Buckler), Carol, - 87, of Princeton Junction, passed away September 25th, 2021 surrounded by loved ones in Egg Harbor Twp. Born on July 12, 1934 in Hingham, MA, Mrs. Charydczak lived in Princeton Junction, NJ prior to moving to Egg Harbor Twp. in 2006. Mrs. Charydczak is predeceased by her parents, James and Vera Buckler, siblings Robert, Phyllis, John, and Brian, her son Glen Charydczak and her daughter-in-law Marge Charydczak. Mrs. Charydczak is survived by her sons Mark (Holly), Gary, Neal (Jennifer) and grandchildren Bryce, Jenna, Tanner, Delaney, Cole, Paige, and Sydney. A private Memorial service will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church located in Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to a favorite charity. To view her full obituary or send condolences, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.