Charydczak (Buckler), Carol, - 87, of Princeton Junction, passed away September 25th, 2021 surrounded by loved ones in Egg Harbor Twp. Born on July 12, 1934 in Hingham, MA, Mrs. Charydczak lived in Princeton Junction, NJ prior to moving to Egg Harbor Twp. in 2006. Mrs. Charydczak is predeceased by her parents, James and Vera Buckler, siblings Robert, Phyllis, John, and Brian, her son Glen Charydczak and her daughter-in-law Marge Charydczak. Mrs. Charydczak is survived by her sons Mark (Holly), Gary, Neal (Jennifer) and grandchildren Bryce, Jenna, Tanner, Delaney, Cole, Paige, and Sydney. A private Memorial service will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church located in Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to a favorite charity
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.