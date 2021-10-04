ELWELL, Carol J. (nee Griffin), - 85, of Cape May, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on September 30, 2021. Born at Margaret Mace Hospital, North Wildwood, Carol has been a lifelong resident of Cape May. She graduated from Cape May High School, Class of 1954. She later graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology in 1958 with a BS in Home Economics and furthered her education at the University of Georgia where she earned a MS in Nutrition Education (1967). Carol enjoyed a lengthy career in education. She began her teaching career at Treddyfrin-Easttown Junior High School and then later taught at Middle Township High School and concluded her teaching career at Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District, retiring in 1994. Additionally, Carol served as Assistant 4-H Agent for Cape May County; was co-owner/operator of the Stetson Inn Bed & Breakfast in Cape May and also worked at Rick's Coffee Café, Cape May. Carol enjoyed many things in her life including, sewing crafts, needlework of all types, reading, traveling and collecting "Tinkerbell" ornaments and memorabilia but most of all she enjoyed being with her family and watching her grandchildren perform at dance recitals, gymnastic events and all sporting events over the years. Carol was dedicated to her church, The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, where she got married in 1959 and later served as Sunday School Teacher; Treasurer for the Board of Deacons and Treasurer for the Community Food Closet of Cape May. She is predeceased by her parents, Myrtle and Marion Griffin, as well as her three sisters, Elizabeth (Gary) Moffses, Myrtle (Ted) Polis and Ethel (Cliff) Wilson, Sr. Carol is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 62 years, Louis Elwell, Jr.; four children, Lynda (James) McDowell, Louis (Janis) Elwell, III, Gary (Carol) Elwell and Steven (Jennifer) Elwell; 13 grandchildren, Jamie, Jonathan, Jessica, Luke, Olivia, Josie, Kylie, Nicole, Joe, Kaitlyn, Madison, Lyndsey and Ryan. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday (Oct. 6th) for Carol's viewing from 9:30am–10:45am in the Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, Cape May where her funeral ceremony will begin at 11am. Interment in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Lower Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Cape May Presbyterian Church or to Love of Linda Cancer Fund. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 4, 2021.