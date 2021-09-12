Gallagher, Carol A. (neé Bettinger), - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2021, after a second courageous fight with cancer. Carol is predeceased by her mother Grace (Terrell), father Joseph Bettinger, and son William (Bill) Gallagher. Carol is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Gallagher, and their children, Kathleen Gallagher, Timothy Gallagher with Norah Smith, and Maryjean Zajac (Matthew), Sister Anita Bowlby, Brother Rev. Eugene Bettinger O.Ca
rm, nephew Greg Bowlby and niece Lynn Pender (Michael). Carol was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Christian. She was born in Elizabeth NJ and moved to Bargaintown in 1968 to raise her family. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Vincent De Paul Church 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, from 11am-1pm followed by Mass. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.