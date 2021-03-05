Hodgson, Carol, - 84, of Surf City, Carol Ann J. Hodgson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on February 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Francis for 61 years, and mother to three wonderful children, Francis (Susan), William (Ursula) and Lisa; Grandmother to much adored grandchildren Francis III, William Jr, Gavin, Avery, Bradley Jr, Steven, Sarah, Cecile, and Caroline; Great Grandmother to William III, Wyatt and Walter; Also survived by brothers William and Robert Johnsen. Carol was born to Ellen and William Johnsen in Dumont, New Jersey, later moving to Bergenfield and then to Durham, North Carolina, where she participated in water ballet and played the piano while attending Durham High School. Carol graduated in 1954 and was offered a scholarship to study Art. She opted to begin working for Blue Cross Blue Shield and quickly worked her way up to become Executive Secretary to the company President, transferring to the Philadelphia office. Her family vacationed each summer at the historical "Kline Cottage" in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island. In the summer of 1955, she would meet Fran while visiting a neighboring town, Surf City. They married in 1959 and have lived in Surf City ever since. Carol dearly loved Surf City and stayed active in the community, organizing PTA events and making costumes for local children. Her greatest joys revolved around her family. Over the years Carol became a gourmet cook, master at sewing, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting and the New York Times crossword puzzle. Carol took great pride in learning and knowing. On any given day, she could be found scanning her atlases and almanacs. She rarely missed an episode of her favorite show, Jeopardy!, never failing to school everybody in the room. She was also a skilled bowler, practicing every week with her friends for over 25 years. She had a passion for all animals, especially her German Shepherds, cats, and Quarter Horses. Continuing her characteristic sharp wit and candor, her last words were, "I wish I knew how to get out of this world alive." Donations in Carol's memory may be sent to Surf City EMS and Surf City Volunteer Fire. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ on Friday, March 12, from 2:00-5:00. To leave online condolences and fond memories of Carol for the Hodgson family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 5, 2021.