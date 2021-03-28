Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Shapiro
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Shapiro, Carol, - of New York, Carol Shapiro, March 24, 2021. With deep sadness, we announce the death of Carol Shapiro, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Carol passed away of natural causes at her home in New York City. She was well-known as a wonderful therapist, and beloved for her zest for life and feisty nature. Born in New York and having lived in Japan and Spain as a child and young adult, Carol loved travel, and was a voracious reader. Many of the professional organizations to which she belonged honored her service and philanthropy.Carol is survived by her mother, Hannah Shapiro; her brother, Stanley Shapiro (JoAnn); her sister, Nancy; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew.Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:00AM at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate. Interment will follow in Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Due to restrictions of Covid-19 seating and attendance will be strictly enforced. Arrangements and care are entrusted to the Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel of Atlantic City, New Jersey.Contributions in Carol's memory can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Beth El Synagogue
500 North Jerome Avenue, CITY, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Deepest condolences to Carol´s family, especially her dear mother. Carol and I were classmates in Madrid at a formative time in our teenage lives and stayed in touch throughout the years. We certainly did have some epic adventures in Madrid and DC! Such a bright light, too soon gone. Rest In Peace.
Mary Rosen Bradford
April 25, 2021
We are keeping Carol, her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers today as you lay her to rest. We sincerely hope the warm and loving memories of Carol will help to carry everyone through this day and going forward. Our warm wishes to everyone.
Pat & Marcus Beauregard
Family
March 30, 2021
The Beauregard family
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results