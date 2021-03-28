Shapiro, Carol, - of New York, Carol Shapiro, March 24, 2021. With deep sadness, we announce the death of Carol Shapiro, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Carol passed away of natural causes at her home in New York City. She was well-known as a wonderful therapist, and beloved for her zest for life and feisty nature. Born in New York and having lived in Japan and Spain as a child and young adult, Carol loved travel, and was a voracious reader. Many of the professional organizations to which she belonged honored her service and philanthropy.Ca
rol is survived by her mother, Hannah Shapiro; her brother, Stanley Shapiro (JoAnn); her sister, Nancy; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew.Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:00AM at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate. Interment will follow in Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Due to restrictions of Covid-19 seating and attendance will be strictly enforced. Arrangements and care are entrusted to the Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel of Atlantic City, New Jersey.Contributions in Carol's memory can be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.