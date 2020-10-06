STRICKLAND (NEE REAGAN), Carol, - 74, of Cape May, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Carol was born in NJ and as a child she moved between NJ, TN and FL before settling permanently in Cape May in 1963. Carol was a past Commissioner of the Cape May County MUA and worked for the Arc of Cape May County until her retirement. Following retirement, Carol worked in retail including opening her own shop, Secret Garden in Cape May, where she shared her love for gardening and art. Carol was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the VFW in Cape May. When her children were little, she was a Cheerleading Coach in Lower Township and was active in Lower Township politics. Carol enjoyed gardening, painting; and recently rekindled her love for the beach. Carol loved spending time with family and friends and lived life to the fullest. She is predeceased by her parents, Al and Betty Reagan; her daughter, Kristine Elizabeth and her brother, Jimmy Reagan. Carol is forever loved by her family which includes her three daughters, Kimberley (and Hernando) Perez, Karen McCaffery (and Daniel) and Kelly (and Michael) Cronin; siblings, Jeffrey Reagan, Glenn (and Luann) Reagan and Sandra Coombs; sister-in-law, Bettyann Gibbs; grandchildren, Madison (and Stephen), Mairead, Michael Thomas and Mason; great grandson, Stephen Michael, III; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended Tennessee Family. Carol's viewing will take place on Saturday (Oct. 10th) from 10am until 11am in the Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May with Carol's funeral ceremony, in the form of family and close friends sharing thoughts, memories and prayers beginning at 11am. Interment will follow in the Cold Spring Cemetery, Lwr. Twp. Masks and social distancing will be observed and appreciated. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2020.