Thomas (Irwin), Carol Lorraine, - of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Friday September 10, 2021. She was 86 years old and the faithful wife of Ken Thomas, who passed away in 1995. Carol was a lifelong resident of Absecon, a former member of the United Methodist Church and a current member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church since the early 80's, where she served as an Elder, Deacon and on numerous committees. Her church was her life and she was there performing some function multiple days each week. Carol always loved children and when younger, she took care of many teachers children while they were working during the school year. She loved her teacher friends more than anything and they loved her as they would get together all the time even after she stopped caring for their children. Carol loved to travel and went to many places inside and outside of the States until her health no longer allowed her to. Carol is survived by her daughter, Cheri Mooney; her sons, ScottThomas and Jeff Thomas; her grandchildren, Matthew Carmody, Craig Thomas, Jennifer Leavens, Samantha Mooney, Carolyn Thomas, Brandon Thomas, and RyanThomas; and her 6 great-grandchildren. A family visitation and memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 25, from 10:00AM to 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Communities at The Shores in Carol's name. For online condolences, please visit www.Parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2021.