Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Lorraine Thomas
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Thomas (Irwin), Carol Lorraine, - of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Friday September 10, 2021. She was 86 years old and the faithful wife of Ken Thomas, who passed away in 1995. Carol was a lifelong resident of Absecon, a former member of the United Methodist Church and a current member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church since the early 80's, where she served as an Elder, Deacon and on numerous committees. Her church was her life and she was there performing some function multiple days each week. Carol always loved children and when younger, she took care of many teachers children while they were working during the school year. She loved her teacher friends more than anything and they loved her as they would get together all the time even after she stopped caring for their children. Carol loved to travel and went to many places inside and outside of the States until her health no longer allowed her to. Carol is survived by her daughter, Cheri Mooney; her sons, ScottThomas and Jeff Thomas; her grandchildren, Matthew Carmody, Craig Thomas, Jennifer Leavens, Samantha Mooney, Carolyn Thomas, Brandon Thomas, and RyanThomas; and her 6 great-grandchildren. A family visitation and memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 25, from 10:00AM to 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Communities at The Shores in Carol's name. For online condolences, please visit www.Parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parsels Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.