Vanacore, Carol Jean, - 60, of Egg Harbor Twp., Passed away 12/25/2021 loving mother of Ryan, Nick and louis Husband Jeff Dog biscuit employed by Med quest, Owner of Prairie fire gift store in Smithville NJ formally, worked at Goldenberg and Meckler law firm. Carol enjoyed fashion her dog and travel with her husband Jeff.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
So shocked to see her beautiful picture in the obituary ~ Condolences to her family ~ always so very kind & we always were laughing ~ I´m heartbroken ~ Heaven received one special Angel ~
Dee
January 20, 2022
I am in total shock. We just texted each other 12/24. She said she was going away for Christmas....I loved her dearly and people thought we were sisters when we were together. Love you Carol! You will be missed but not forgotten.
Alisa
Friend
January 12, 2022
Omg... So sorry for your passing, my friend... Now you are healthy... Love you, you dear sweet soul...
Coni Szemis
Friend
January 11, 2022
Carol was a loving friend, hard worker, and always had a smile. Her energy was boundless. There was no one else like her. My deepest condolences to her family.
Mary Surkin
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear this . Carol was a special person.
Stephen Bacon
January 8, 2022
Sorry to hear about Carol's passing may she rest in peace!
Pat Skorupski
January 8, 2022
Carol was a super hard worker she was fair, caring and super loving always laughing you will be missed greatly absolutely saddened by the loss much love to her family through this difficult time
Denise Diakos
Work
January 7, 2022
So Saddened and So very Sorry she died way too young
She was a friend of mine. Rest in Peace Carol...
Ken Discount
Friend
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss i met her last year and she was a sweet heart RIP
Patricia lisk
January 7, 2022
Med A Quest/Community Quest
January 7, 2022
We're deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our coworker. Carol cared for those she worked with and will be missed. Our thoughts go out to her husband and children.
Kerrie Kelly, Med A Quest CFO
Work
January 7, 2022
Sorry to hear about my Best Friend, when I talked to her in Nov she was so Happy and finally enjoying life