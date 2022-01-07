Vanacore, Carol Jean, - 60, of Egg Harbor Twp., Passed away 12/25/2021 loving mother of Ryan, Nick and louis Husband Jeff Dog biscuit employed by Med quest, Owner of Prairie fire gift store in Smithville NJ formally, worked at Goldenberg and Meckler law firm. Carol enjoyed fashion her dog and travel with her husband Jeff.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2022.