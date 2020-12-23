MRS WILLETTTTT!!! I´m SO SORRY to hear this news. You were my math teacher back in middle school and honestly such an amazing teacher! You taught me how to crochet, helped me with math and you were such a patient, caring, down to earth and amazing person. I can´t believe you´re gone! Rest In Peace, you will be SO dearly missed and truly remembered forever for everything you´ve done for not only me but I´m sure many other friends, students and families.

Jessica Marin December 24, 2020