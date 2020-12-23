Willett, Carol Anne (Baker), - 73, of Linwood, was called home to the Lord December 18, 2020. Born September 1, 1947, in Philadelphia, PA on Labor Day, she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Fregeau) Baker. Carol attended West Catholic (1965), Gwynedd Mercy (1969), and completed graduate work at Glassboro State, Niagara University, and University of Buffalo. Carol proudly taught special education for 40 years, most of those years being at Mill Road School. She was most proud of being awarded New Jersey Learning Disabilities Teacher of the Year. She grew up spending summers at her shore home in Linwood, NJ, and enjoyed the beach, crabbing, and fishing. In her most current years, Carol was a hostess at Charlie's and enjoyed most being with friends and family. She loved to dance, chat (even with complete strangers), meet up with friends, enjoy nature, be with all of her children, and spend quality time with her grandchildren. Carol is survived by her children Francis M. Willett IV (wife Kelly), Terrence Willett (wife Laura), Jenniebeth Zippel (husband Jason), and predeceased by their father Frank. Carol is also survived by her brothers Carl (wife Murnie), Gary (wife Leslie), and Glen. She has also left behind her loving companion and fishing partner of 20 years Mark Kushner. Carol was blessed with five grandchildren that she adored: Faith, Lauren, Frankie, Michael and AJ, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will miss her greatly and the smile she brought to all of them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carol's name to The Wetlands Institute, Stone Harbor, NJ, or Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood, NJ. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.