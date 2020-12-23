Menu
Carol Anne Willett
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Willett, Carol Anne (Baker), - 73, of Linwood, was called home to the Lord December 18, 2020. Born September 1, 1947, in Philadelphia, PA on Labor Day, she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Fregeau) Baker. Carol attended West Catholic (1965), Gwynedd Mercy (1969), and completed graduate work at Glassboro State, Niagara University, and University of Buffalo. Carol proudly taught special education for 40 years, most of those years being at Mill Road School. She was most proud of being awarded New Jersey Learning Disabilities Teacher of the Year. She grew up spending summers at her shore home in Linwood, NJ, and enjoyed the beach, crabbing, and fishing. In her most current years, Carol was a hostess at Charlie's and enjoyed most being with friends and family. She loved to dance, chat (even with complete strangers), meet up with friends, enjoy nature, be with all of her children, and spend quality time with her grandchildren. Carol is survived by her children Francis M. Willett IV (wife Kelly), Terrence Willett (wife Laura), Jenniebeth Zippel (husband Jason), and predeceased by their father Frank. Carol is also survived by her brothers Carl (wife Murnie), Gary (wife Leslie), and Glen. She has also left behind her loving companion and fishing partner of 20 years Mark Kushner. Carol was blessed with five grandchildren that she adored: Faith, Lauren, Frankie, Michael and AJ, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will miss her greatly and the smile she brought to all of them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carol's name to The Wetlands Institute, Stone Harbor, NJ, or Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood, NJ. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Carol´s family and friends. I enjoyed discussing books with her when I worked in the Somers Point library branch & she would stop in on her way to her Charlie´s shift. Her smile will be missed at Charlie´s!
Margie Gerety
December 24, 2020
MRS WILLETTTTT!!! I´m SO SORRY to hear this news. You were my math teacher back in middle school and honestly such an amazing teacher! You taught me how to crochet, helped me with math and you were such a patient, caring, down to earth and amazing person. I can´t believe you´re gone! Rest In Peace, you will be SO dearly missed and truly remembered forever for everything you´ve done for not only me but I´m sure many other friends, students and families.
Jessica Marin
December 24, 2020
Condolences & prayers for your family. May you Rest In Peace
The Dill family
December 24, 2020
Fran, Terry and Jenniebeth, We are so sorrow to read of the passing of your Mom. We loved seeing her smiling face most recently at Charlie´s. She always greeted us with a hug and then put us at a special table! She will be dearly missed. During this special holiday of the Birth of Christ, may you keep her memory alive in your hearts.
Sue and Pete Maggio
December 23, 2020
