Beardsworth, Carole (De Vinney), - 87, of Galloway, passed away February 24, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, she was a graduate of ACHS. Carole's biggest joy in life was raising and loving her children. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and traveled abroad many times. One of her favorite trips was a cruise of the Greek Islands. She was an avid Eagles fan and everyone knew not to call her when the game was on! Carole had many beautiful homes, but her favorite was a high-rise condo in San Francisco with a view of the Golden Gate Bridge. She loved the city, however, she "Left Her Heart" there when her husband died. Predeceased by her husband, Alfred Beardsworth; her parents, Thomas and Carrie De Vinney; her sister, Gail Mason; and her daughter, Felicia. She leaves behind a son, Fred (Anne) of WA and daughter, Susan (Jack) Vliet of NJ. Her courage and strength through her battles with cancer are to be admired. Rest in peace, Mom! Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.