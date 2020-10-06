Baldwin, Carole L., - 82, of Galloway, passed away October 3, 2020. Born in Mays Landing, she grew up in Ventnor Heights. She raised her children in Northfield. Later, she lived in Pleasantville before moving to Galloway 30 years ago. Carole worked at the Northfield Bowling Center for several years. Among her many duties was coordinating the bowling leagues, which she enjoyed playing in herself. She also was a cashier at Tilton Market for 15 years, retiring in 2008. In her youth, she was a well-established, competitive skater, skating at the Ventnor Skating Center. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, playing the piano and knitting, she enjoyed knitting sweaters for all of her grandchildren. She was also an avid Phillies and Eagles fan!
She is predeceased by her parents, George and Mildred (Salmons) Hughes; her sister, Bunny Machner; and her daughter, Sharon Baldwin. She is survived by her husband, Ernest A. Baldwin; her children, Allan McBride, Jr. (Erica), Timothy McBride (Denise), William McBride (Diane), Tammy Mason, Linda Mason and Debra Lucca (Frank); her sister and brothers, Linda Foster, Bruce Hughes and George Michael Hughes (Lucy); her 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and her former husband, Allan McBride, Sr.
Visitation will be 10AM to 12PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 12PM. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2020.