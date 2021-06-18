Rode, Caroline, - 63, of Collings Lakes, passed away on June 12, 2021. She was born in Vineland, New Jersey on June 14, 1957 to the late Viola and Steven Harris. She is survived by her companion David Booth of 32 years; her daughter Monica Garrison and her husband Ray; her grandchildren Raymond and Aubrey Garrison; her sisters Janice Langley (Robert), Barbara Nocito (Frank) and Patricia Garrison; and many nieces and nephews. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She was known for her great smile, love for laughter, proof reading skills and her strength. She worked at Tri Cell Block and Supply, for over 25 years, which made her well known in the community. There will be a celebration of life set at a later date.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 18, 2021.