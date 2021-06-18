Rode, Caroline, - 63, of Collings Lakes, passed away on June 12, 2021. She was born in Vineland, New Jersey on June 14, 1957 to the late Viola and Steven Harris. She is survived by her companion David Booth of 32 years; her daughter Monica Garrison and her husband Ray; her grandchildren Raymond and Aubrey Garrison; her sisters Janice Langley (Robert), Barbara Nocito (Frank) and Patricia Garrison; and many nieces and nephews. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She was known for her great smile, love for laughter, proof reading skills and her strength. She worked at Tri Cell Block and Supply, for over 25 years, which made her well known in the community. There will be a celebration of life set at a later date.
Although it's been many years, Carol I will miss that signature laugh and smile that you had. The memories of many dirt road rides with Artie and the fun times that we had. Rest easy...
Donna and Artie
Friend
June 21, 2021
Monica so sorry for the loss of your Mother Prayers for you and your family Sincere condolences Please let me know when the services are
Lori Cochrane Oberempt
Friend
June 21, 2021
Monica - I am so so sorry for your loss. Loved your Mom. Didn´t get to see her after I moved to Delaware. One of my best memories is taking my kids to your house in the Lakes on Halloween. Great memories! Love you
Betty Davis
June 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.