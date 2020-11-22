Sterr, Caroline , - 91, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16th, 2020. Born, June 21, 1930, she enjoyed sharing many childhood memories of growing up in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City. She was a graduate of St Michaels Catholic School and Atlantic City High School. After marriage, she and husband, Lew Sterr, purchased a lot in Linwood, where they built their forever home and raised their two daughters. It was not until her girls were grown that she returned to work in retail at the In-B-Teen shop. She really enjoyed this line of work and loved dressing all the teenage and pre-teen young ladies. She worked there for years before finally retiring so she could travel with her husband Lew. Carol is survived by her daughters, Lori Montgomery (John) and Karen Everlanka, grandchildren, Charlie Kleva (Dominique), Ben Kleva (Natasha), Meghan Sipio (Paul) and Ian Everlanka (Jessie), sister, Helen Schatzman and brothers Pasquale "Sonny" Paparone and Nick Paparone and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, John Lewis Sterr, sisters, Rosalie Rich, Carmelina Paparone and MaryAnn Paparone, parents Marion (Russo) and Carmello Paparone and son- in- law, Robert Everlanka. Our "Sweet Caroline" leaves us with memories of her generosity, her love of family and friends, her hospitality, her good humor, her feistiness, her open mind, her good advice and, of course, her cookies. She was the best mother, grandmother, friend, sister, aunt, daughter and loved by all. She lived many years with dementia, a debilitating illness that did not defeat her. She was so frail physically, but so darn tough and strong willed. Ironically, it was not the dementia that took her from us, it was something we thought would never touch our lives, the Covid 19 virus. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our Brandall Estates Family who took loving care of her for almost four years. We wish them strength to get through this difficult time as they continue to show courage and compassion to the residents and their families. Services and a celebration of life will be postponed until all loved ones can gather safely. Memorial contributions may be donated in honor of Caroline Sterr to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 22, 2020.