Berry, Carolyn, - 85, of Mays Landing, died on September 25, 2021 due to complications of an illness. She will be greatly missed by both family and friends. She worked as a receptionist at the Lenox China Plant in Pomona, at the Mainland Medical Center and the Stockton State College in Galloway Township. Carolyn's surviving family members are her son, Robert Berry, her daughter Lisa Ayoub and her husband Raad of Oakland Park, Florida, her niece Renee Mitchell and her husband Raymond of Chester, New Jersey, her great niece Aimee Mitchell of Long Valley, New Jersey, and great nephew Joseph Mitchell and his wife Stephanie of Port Murry, New Jersey. A memorial service will be held on October 16, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and a Christian Mass at Saint Vincent De Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, New Jersey. A graveside committal service will immediately follow the mass service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, New Jersey. For a full obituary about Carolyn and to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.