McCardell, Carolyn, - Carolyn T. McCardell "Carolee" (nee) Gertzen 80 of Kissimmee, FL formerly of Marmora, NJ passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 with her loving husband and family beside her. Daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen Gertzen. She leaves behind her loving husband of 33 years, William McCardell, a sister Beverly Gertzen of Melbourne Fl and three daughters. Kathleen Dobos of Atlantic City, NJ, Ronda Foster of Egg Harbor City, NJ and Christina (Tom) Putney of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. She was also known as NaNa to many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Carolee worked hard her whole life and retired from the Garden State Parkway in NJ in 2005. Her and her husband loved Rving, camping, traveling and get togethers with good friends. They were known for throwing the best Superbowl parties. Carolee had many hobbies singing, baking, cooking and sewing but her passion was making her one of kind greeting cards.



She will be remembered for her strength, smiles, hugs and compassion.



Services are private



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.