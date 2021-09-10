Walako, Carolyn, - 82, of Barnegat, "Forever in Our Hearts"
Carolyn Walako of Barnegat, NJ passed away September 2, 2021 at Genesis Rehab Center in Manahawkin, NJ at the age of 82. Carolyn, or Carol as she was known by her friends and family, was born December 1, 1938, in Jersey City, NJ to the late Joseph and Edith (DeLorenzo) Sernia. Carol graduated from Snyder High School in Jersey City and then went to work as a secretary for Western Electric in Kearny, NJ. It is here that she met her future husband, John (Jack) Walako. She and Jack were married on November 16, 1963 and settled in Jersey City to be close to both of their families. After having three children, they moved to Cory Rd. in Flanders, NJ and resided there for 26 years before moving to Barnegat, NJ. Carol was very active throughout her life. She not only was a great mom to her children, but she also found time to volunteer and help others. She was a Girl Scout leaders for many years, even after her daughters stopped being Girl Scouts themselves. Carol also enjoyed sharing her faith and teaching CCD, which she did for many years both at St. Jude's
Parish in Budd Lake and St. Mary's Parish in Barnegat, NJ. In addition, she was a very active member at St. Mary's Parish and showed her devotion by participating weekly in the perpetual adoration at her church. Once her children were older, Carol returned to work as an administrative assistant in various fields. Never one to sit still, she even worked as a cafeteria aide in the Barnegat school system. Carol enjoyed many activities, including tennis and volleyball. She was an avid crocheter who very happily crocheted blankets for friends and scarves and hats for the needy. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises visiting many places in the Caribbean, Central America, and Europe. Her most favorite pastime was spending time with her family. In addition to her three children, she has six grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Carol will always be remembered by those who love her for her faith, generosity, sense of humor, and her unconditional love for her family. She is predeceased by her parents Edith (DeLorenzo) and Joseph Sernia and her brother John Sernia. She is survived by her husband of 57 years John Walako; her children Deanna and her husband Shawn Roney, John and his wife Joyce Walako, and Lori Walako her boyfriend Ian Fair; her six grandchildren: Kayla, Michael, Lauren, Joseph, Jenna, and Christopher, and lastly her beautiful great-granddaughter Maya Rose. Carolyn's Life Celebration will include a memorial visitation on Monday Sept. 13 from 4pm – 7:30pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd., Chester, NJ 07930. A Catholic Prayer service will begin at 7:30pm at the Funeral Home and will conclude the visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tues. Sept. 14 at 11am at St. Mary's Parish in Barnegat, NJ. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2021.