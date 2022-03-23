Brown, Carrie Lee, - 95, of Atlantic City, arrived at her heavenly home on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Born in Blackville (Barnwell County), South Carolina on May 6, 1926, she was the daughter of Bunyan Sojourner and Lula Shepard. Carrie enjoyed a modest upbringing with lots of siblings on a small rural farm until she came North to Philadelphia during the Great Migration in the late 1930's. Truly gifted in culinary arts, Carrie became an exceptional cook and baker during her lifetime. As a retired food service worker, she prepared meals and made baked goods for students of the Atlantic City Public Schools for twenty-four years after starting her career as a cook with the Shiloh Baptist Church Pre-School. She truly enjoyed working in the different schools with all "her" little ones. Carrie was the manager of the Venice Park School lunchroom when she retired in 1998. Known for both cleaning up and beautifying her neighborhood, she was an avid gardener and produced a beautiful flower garden with an amazing array of the prettiest blooms every year. Her legacy, however, was an awesome mix of epicurean delights served with heaping spoonfuls of love and laughter as she created family memories that our pasts and our palates will never forget. Left to cherish our beloved "G.M." are: her sister, Jerline Sojourner; daughters, Sharone E. Brown Jackson (Quentin) and Sylvetta A. Snowten; son, Mark L. Brown (Rosa); grandchildren, Jason Snowten (Vanessa), Luke Brown, Juanita Cox (Stephenson), Gabriel Brown (Serena) and Sarita Brown; great-grandchildren, Vanellope and Viola Snowten and Theodore Brown; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends who will sorely miss her generous spirit, loving ways, and her great cooking. A celebration of her life will be held at 11AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where the viewing will be from 10AM to 11AM. Interment to follow at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.