Lewis, Cassandra Marie, - 52, of Woodbine, NJ passed away November 25, 2020, at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Cassandra was born in Washington, DC to Raymond D. and Juanita P. Lewis. She was a member and faithfully attended The SOAR Church in Woodbine, NJ. Cassandra was employed by the Cape May County Technical School District. She was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Payne Lewis and brother Raymond Lewis, Jr. Cassandra is survived by her father Raymond D. Lewis; uncles Charles Payne, Stephen (Rene) Payne, and Joe Lewis; aunts Dallas Ann Rose, Bertha (Linwood) Johnson, and Sandra Lewis; great aunt Doris (Robert) Stokes; uncle-in-law Alexander Davis; aunt-in-law Shirley Lewis; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at SOAR Church, 1324 Dehirsch Avenue, Woodbine, NJ 08270. A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Head of The River Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 30, 2020.