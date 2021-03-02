Ackroyd, Catharine Anna (nee James), - 64, of Dennis Township, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 after a brief but courageous battle with lymphoma. Born on August 27, 1956 in Cape May Court House to the late Granville and Mary Kemp James, she was a lifetime resident of this area and a 1974 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. Cathy worked several jobs before realizing her true passion as a special education teacher. She touched many lives and will be remembered for the kindness and compassion she showed to countless students. A member of the NJEA, she retired from Dennis Township Elementary School in June 2019 after teaching for 22 years. Cathy enjoyed being outdoors doing her gardening and taking care of her flowers as well as feeding and watching the birds. Hummingbirds were her favorite and she looked forward to their arrival each year. She loved all animals especially her 3 dogs and cat. Cathy is survived by her husband, Douglas Ackroyd; her siblings, Bonnie (Bob) Speigel, Pete (Louise) James, Dom (Wendy) James, Maryann (Ken) Heishman, and Sandy (Joe) Moskal; her brothers and sisters in law, Thomas (Cass) Ackroyd, Donald Ackroyd, and Pat Ackroyd; and her nieces and nephews; and her great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Granville James and John James. Funeral services will be private for the family with a memorial service to be scheduled for a future date. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or www.lls.org
. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 2, 2021.