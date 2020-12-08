Eisele, Catherine Margaret, - 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 5th, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to Joseph and Margaret Dougherty in 1931. Her father and mother moved their family to Cape May Court House in the 1940's; Catherine was the 7th of 9 children. She was a beautiful woman inside and out; she cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. She was always there to help in any way she could. Her favorite pastime was to crochet beautiful afghans not only for her family, but for many residents of the Crest Haven nursing home. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles J Eisele (1996), grandson Carl K Eisele (2007), granddaughter Joelle C Smyth (2015), brothers Joseph Dougherty, James Dougherty, Jack Dougherty, Charles Dougherty, and sisters Margaret DeLape, and Elizabeth Williams. She is survived by her son Charles and Elizabeth Eisele of Erma, NJ, daughter Catherine and Joseph Smyth, of Leawood, Kansas, daughter Patricia and Dave Herzfeld of Shaftsbury, Vermont, brother Edward Dougherty, NJ, sister Mary and Pete Peterson, CMCH, NJ, brother-in-law Curtis Williams, CMCH, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren Lisa Eisele, Joe and Concetta Eisele, Sean and Aileen Eisele, Brendan Smyth, Jennifer and Jeffrey Stanford, and Carson Herzfeld. Survived also by great grandchildren Jacob, Joseph, Alexander, Elijah, Jeffrey, and Julia. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.