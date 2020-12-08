Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Margaret Eisele
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Eisele, Catherine Margaret, - 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 5th, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to Joseph and Margaret Dougherty in 1931. Her father and mother moved their family to Cape May Court House in the 1940's; Catherine was the 7th of 9 children. She was a beautiful woman inside and out; she cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. She was always there to help in any way she could. Her favorite pastime was to crochet beautiful afghans not only for her family, but for many residents of the Crest Haven nursing home. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles J Eisele (1996), grandson Carl K Eisele (2007), granddaughter Joelle C Smyth (2015), brothers Joseph Dougherty, James Dougherty, Jack Dougherty, Charles Dougherty, and sisters Margaret DeLape, and Elizabeth Williams. She is survived by her son Charles and Elizabeth Eisele of Erma, NJ, daughter Catherine and Joseph Smyth, of Leawood, Kansas, daughter Patricia and Dave Herzfeld of Shaftsbury, Vermont, brother Edward Dougherty, NJ, sister Mary and Pete Peterson, CMCH, NJ, brother-in-law Curtis Williams, CMCH, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren Lisa Eisele, Joe and Concetta Eisele, Sean and Aileen Eisele, Brendan Smyth, Jennifer and Jeffrey Stanford, and Carson Herzfeld. Survived also by great grandchildren Jacob, Joseph, Alexander, Elijah, Jeffrey, and Julia. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of my dear Aunt's passing. My condolences for her as well as the Dougherty and Eisele families.
Joe Dougherty (NJ)
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results