Gerety, Catherine, - 95 , of Somers Point, Passed away at her home of 70 years on Holy Saturday, April 16, 2022. Catherine was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 20, 1926 to her parents, Biagio & Mary Sibilla. Cass grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1947. She spent her entire nursing career at Shore Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1991. Upon her retirement, she continued to work at the hospital as a volunteer for an additional 25 years. Cass will forever be missed by her children, Maureen Burke (John), Kathleen Lieser (Tom), Nancy LaBella (Greg), and George Gerety (Pam); her grandchildren, Tom Lieser (Kelly), Matt Lieser (George), Sean Burke (Lauren), Ryan LaBella, Lindsey Herthum (Kurt), Gina Regan (Brenden), Kim LaBella, and Joe Lieser (Jenny); her great-grandchildren, George, Flora, Grace & Moses Lieser; Maria, Jack & Kate Burke; Matthew, Jeffrey & Melanie Herthum, Evie Regan; her sister-in-law, Ursula Sibilla; her nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends. Catherine is predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, George J Gerety; siblings, Larry Sibilla, Bill Sibilla, and Mary Bergen; and her granddaughter, Erin Kathleen Burke. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00am, St. Joseph's Church, Somers Point, NJ. Entombment will be at 11:45am at Holy Cross Cemetery's Chapel, Mays Landing, NJ. Condolences can be made at www.MSZalefh.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cass's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.