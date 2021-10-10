Letton, Catherine (Kay) Edna, - 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ, previously of West Wildwood and Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2021 surrounded by loving family. Kay was born and raised in Philadelphia where she met the love of her life James (Jim). Married in 1945, they were together for 78 years. Kay is survived by her husband Jim, son Donald (Barbara), daughter Doreen Dever, daughter in law Marie, grandchildren Tricia Clark (Wayne), Suzanne Lane (Jerry), Matthew Dever, Jessica Letton (Mike), Karen Palumbo (Richard), Jason Dever, Jaclyn Brzozowski (Brian), Deborah Letton, Jenny Christmas (Kevin), Mary Letton (Brandon), James Letton, Julie Letton (Nick), and 15 great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by son James III and son-in-law Jack Dever. Kay loved to sew for family and friends and was an avid reader. She enjoyed being a volunteer at Lazarus House. A memorial service will be held at the North Wildwood United Methodist Church, 139 East 2nd Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ, 08260 on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Kay's memory to the North Wildwood United Methodist Church or Lazarus House Ministries, PO Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.