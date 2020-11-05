Balbo, Catherine 'Kay' M., - 89, of Galloway, passed away October 31, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she's been a resident of Galloway for many years. Kay is survived by her husband, Carmine (Buddy) Balbo; her children, Steven Balbo and Patricia Balbo (William Boyer); her sister, Karen Donofrio (Joseph); many nieces and nephews; and her caretaker, Liana Brown. She is predeceased by her sister, Patricia. Visitation will be 7PM to 9PM on Friday, November 6, 2020, and 9AM to 10AM Saturday morning, November 7. A service will follow at the funeral home, immediately at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. For online condolences and to send flowers, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 5, 2020.