Emmel, Catherine Marie, - 92, of Kilgore, TX, Formerly of Avalon Manor passed away May 2 in Kilgore TX. Cathy was born on September 2, 1928 to the late Jack William Bush and Catherine Louise Seidling in Norwood, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John J. Emmel; brothers Jack and William Bush. Cathy is survived by 6 her children Donna Wac (Dmytro) of Ocean View, NJ, Carol Monaghan (Edward) of Avalon, NJ, John F. Emmel (Trish) of Oceanside, CA, Sharon Clark (Brad) of Kilgore, TX, Joseph W. Emmel (Mylyn) of Okinawa, Japan, and Eric S. Emmel (Rose) of Woodbine, NJ, 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Cathy was a 5-time cancer survivor and a COVID survivor. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10AM Saturday, September 18 at Maris Stella Catholic Church in Avalon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.