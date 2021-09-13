Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Marie Emmel
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rader Funeral Home
401 N Martin St
Kilgore, TX
Emmel, Catherine Marie, - 92, of Kilgore, TX, Formerly of Avalon Manor passed away May 2 in Kilgore TX. Cathy was born on September 2, 1928 to the late Jack William Bush and Catherine Louise Seidling in Norwood, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John J. Emmel; brothers Jack and William Bush. Cathy is survived by 6 her children Donna Wac (Dmytro) of Ocean View, NJ, Carol Monaghan (Edward) of Avalon, NJ, John F. Emmel (Trish) of Oceanside, CA, Sharon Clark (Brad) of Kilgore, TX, Joseph W. Emmel (Mylyn) of Okinawa, Japan, and Eric S. Emmel (Rose) of Woodbine, NJ, 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Cathy was a 5-time cancer survivor and a COVID survivor. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10AM Saturday, September 18 at Maris Stella Catholic Church in Avalon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Maris Stella Catholic Church
Avalon, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Rader Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rader Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.