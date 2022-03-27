Pino, Catherine (Cassie) E. (nee Frankina), - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Cassie was born and raised in South Philadelphia to Anthony and Josephine Frankina. She married Ronald S. Pino in June of 1962 and built a lifetime of memories together. She worked for many years as a pharmacy technician in Ventnor, NJ and used her skills to always help her family and friends with medication recommedations. Cassie was the true baker of the family and regularly made cakes and cookies for everyone. If you mentioned a cake, the next day it would be waiting for you! Not to mention the 35 to 40 varieties of cookies she'd make each Christmas. She always made people smile with her cooking and baking, especially at Easter. Cassie loved gambling in the casino. She and her husband, Ron, spent many evenings, without a care in world, playing video poker. Cassie loved cruising the high seas with her family and was always ready for a vacation. She truly adored her granddaughters and spent as much time with them as she could. They were her angels on earth and she treated them as such. Catherine is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ronald S. Pino, her parents, Anthony and Josephine, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Carmella Pino.
Catherine is survived by her loving children, Lori A. Loveland (Robert Mulford) and Ronald J. Pino (Larry Fusaro), her devoted grandchildren, Paige Schaffer (Dustin) and Elaina Loveland, all from Egg Harbor Townshp, her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Rita Frankina, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Joseph Lauletta. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A view will be held Tuesday evening, March 29th from 6pm to 8pm and Wednesday morning, March 30th from 9am to 10:30am at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 724 Maple Avenue, Linwood, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.