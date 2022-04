Rando, Catherine Helen, - 84, Peacefully passed away on March 25, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Cathy-Jo (Ron) Jones, son Robert Corkhill, grand-daughter Samantha (Justin) Hill, great-granddaughters Charlie, Remington, Riley, Brielle and Kiersten and Bill Wojtovitz to whom she loved as a son. A celebration of her life will be held privately by the family.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.