Catherine E. Van Dongen
1927 - 2021
Van Dongen, Catherine E., - 94, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021, Catherine was a cat lover, also loved ceramics and casinos. She is survived by her son John and daughter Kathleen (Allen) Tucker, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Fred and her son Frederick. A private service will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Lowenstein~Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd, Galloway, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.
