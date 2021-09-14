Alan and Danny, I shall always remember your mother; her beauty, warmth, energy and sweetness. Her piano playing and painting were inspiring. She was interesting, vivacious. She regarded us kids as young friends, with interest and respect. She was welcoming, fun and always a delight to be around. Such a wonderful person to know. I am so very sorry for your loss. Warmly, Celia

Celia Abrams September 16, 2021