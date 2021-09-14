Feldman, Cecelia, - 94, of Pompano Beach, FL passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Pompano Beach, FL. Her life was flamboyantly colorful, and she lived it completely on her own terms, unconcerned with conventional expectations. As a woman of culture, she was proficient at playing the piano, and would often drag her beloved, pre-deceased husband Frederick to classical concerts, ballet, and opera. In addition to her musical abilities, she was an extremely accomplished artist in many mediums, including oil and watercolor paintings, needlepoint, and ceramics. And if all this wasn't impressive enough, she was also an expert seamstress, making many elaborate outfits for herself. She extensively traveled the world, including going to many exotic places such as Africa, the Far East and South America, and with her creative and discerning eye, she brought back beautiful mementos from all these trips. Cecelia was born and raised in Philadelphia where she met her husband of 61 years and became the mother to 2 sons, Daniel and Alan. But the weather in Philadelphia proved to be too cold, and as she always mused as to why she moved to Florida, she would answer, she needed a place where she could walk and "swing her arms." And swing her arms she did while living in Florida in the winter and Margate, NJ in the summer, but always walking to her own beat. The uniqueness and humor of this one-of-a-kind person will be missed by all who knew her. Cecelia leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Jason, Adam, Lindsay and Lauren, daughter-in-Laws Sally and Jackie and great-granddaughter Harlie. Graveside Services will be private. Donations in her name can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.