Bernheisel, Cecilia "Ceil" E., - 77, of Pleasantville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Cecilia was born on 5/11/44, to the late Albert B.D. Bernheisel, Sr. & Eva Sally (Baker) Bernheisel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She graduated from Oakcrest HS. She worked as a Home Health Aid early in her career and in various casinos & retail businesses until her retirement. She was a longtime resident of Mays Landing, NJ who was also involved with her church, Evangel Assembly of God. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John Bernheisel and Albert B.D. Bernheisel, Jr.; her uncle, George B. Baker, Jr.; and nephew, Scott S. Bernheisel. Cecilia is survived by her children, Cheryl Finn and Mark Sutton, Sr.; grandchildren, Jessica (Gary) Ireland, Patrick (Colleen) Finn, Bryaunna (Steven) Vanes, Mark Sutton, Jr., Haley Sutton, Ryan Finn and Robert Hollingshead; 12-great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Maryanne) Bernheisel; her sister-in-law, Louise (Mac) Thigpen; numerous nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews; her dearest friend, Barbara Capaldi; and her church family. Family will be receiving visitors on Friday, March 25 from 9-10 am at Praise Tabernacle Church, EHT, NJ. A Celebration of Live will immediately follow. Interment will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.