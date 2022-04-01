Menu
Cecilia Elizabeth Cassidy
1948 - 2022
Cassidy, Cecilia Elizabeth, - 74, of Galloway, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ceil was born February 7, 1948, in Dumont, NJ, to Franklin and Cecilia Buntzen. Ceil is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Theresa Paxton (2/12/2020); her brother-in-law Ralph Paxton (10/15/2010); and her niece Deanna Paxton (1/5/1992). She is survived by her brother Thomas (Bette) Buntzen; nieces and nephews: Deb (Terri) Buntzen, Michael Buntzen, Derek (Michelle) Cherne, Keith (Laurie) Paxton, Jeff (Stephenie) Paxton, Craig (Billie Jo) Paxton, Frank (Sarah) Buntzen and great nieces and nephews: Robert (Gia) Paxton, Kim (Rob) Klinetob, Logan Paxton, Taylor Paxton and Hunter Paxton. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2-4 pm at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. A graveside service will be held April 4, 2022 at 11:30 am at Calvary Cemetery, 58 McLean Blvd, Paterson, NJ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the American Cancer Society. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 1, 2022.
