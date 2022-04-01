Cassidy, Cecilia Elizabeth, - 74, of Galloway, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ceil was born February 7, 1948, in Dumont, NJ, to Franklin and Cecilia Buntzen. Ceil is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Theresa Paxton (2/12/2020); her brother-in-law Ralph Paxton (10/15/2010); and her niece Deanna Paxton (1/5/1992). She is survived by her brother Thomas (Bette) Buntzen; nieces and nephews: Deb (Terri) Buntzen, Michael Buntzen, Derek (Michelle) Cherne, Keith (Laurie) Paxton, Jeff (Stephenie) Paxton, Craig (Billie Jo) Paxton, Frank (Sarah) Buntzen and great nieces and nephews: Robert (Gia) Paxton, Kim (Rob) Klinetob, Logan Paxton, Taylor Paxton and Hunter Paxton. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2-4 pm at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. A graveside service will be held April 4, 2022 at 11:30 am at Calvary Cemetery, 58 McLean Blvd, Paterson, NJ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the American Cancer Society
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 1, 2022.