Marino, Cecilia (nee Mosciatti), - of Linwood, and Cherry Hill, NJ passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on December 6, due to complications of Covid 19. Born in Philadelphia on December 13, 1924, Cecilia was the daughter of Nazzareno and Palma (Cruciani) Mosciatti and the beloved wife of the late Albert J. Marino, who no doubt welcomed her to heaven with open arms. Left to cherish her memory, Cecilia is survived by her three children, Cynthia O'Toole (Hon. Lawrence O'Toole) of Pittsburgh, Judy Kelly (Tom) of Cherry Hill, and A. David Marino (Suzanne) of Linwood; her grandchildren, Morgan Gans (Scott), Meghan Kelly, David Marino, Sarah Levin (Shaw) and Gregory Marino (Gabrielle); and her three great-grandchildren, along with several special nieces and cousins. Family and faith were central to Cecilia's life. She was active for many years at St. Thomas More Parish in Cherry Hill. Cecilia was a member of the Haddon Fortnightly, an avid bridge player, and a tremendous cook. She also enjoyed a good round of golf, a great book, and cheering for the Phillies and the Steelers. Cecilia was blessed with wonderful friendships throughout her life, but it was her time with family that was most dear. Whether walking along the beach in Avalon, annual trips to Greenbriar, making pizza and her famous cookies, or hosting everyone for a holiday meal, the time together with family was precious for Cecilia. A fine lady in the truest sense of the word, she was an inspiration to those who knew her and her warm smile. She was fun to be around, loved to laugh, and will be truly missed. The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Brandall Estates for their loving, respectful, and attentive care of Cecilia. Burial will be private; services and a celebration of life are planned for a later date when it is safe to travel and gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecilia's honor to: Ronald McDonald House Charities at www.philarmh.org/donate
. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.