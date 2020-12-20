MacKinnon, Celeste H., - 79, passed away peacefully on December 15,2020 at St. Mary's Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Formerly of Mays Landing and Linwood NJ she was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. MacKinnon. She is survived by her loving children Donna (Jim) Evangelisto of Laurel Springs, NJ; Kevin MacKinnon of Marmora, NJ; Keith (Kim) MacKinnon of Linwood NJ; and Dan (Cara) MacKinnon also of Linwood. Cherished Grandmother of Kayla, Kyle and Connor Evangelisto; Chloe MacKinnon, Maddy and John Wood; Danny, Abigail and Grace MacKinnon. Also survived by her brother Francis McDermott of Collegeville, PA; sister-in-law Marion MacKinnon of Ocean City, NJ; brother-in-law Dr. William Crawford of Mercer, PA; several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, her Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Any memorial contributions can be made on Celeste's behalf to The Alzheimer's Association
: act.alz.org/donate
. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.