Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Celeste H. MacKinnon
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
MacKinnon, Celeste H., - 79, passed away peacefully on December 15,2020 at St. Mary's Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Formerly of Mays Landing and Linwood NJ she was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. MacKinnon. She is survived by her loving children Donna (Jim) Evangelisto of Laurel Springs, NJ; Kevin MacKinnon of Marmora, NJ; Keith (Kim) MacKinnon of Linwood NJ; and Dan (Cara) MacKinnon also of Linwood. Cherished Grandmother of Kayla, Kyle and Connor Evangelisto; Chloe MacKinnon, Maddy and John Wood; Danny, Abigail and Grace MacKinnon. Also survived by her brother Francis McDermott of Collegeville, PA; sister-in-law Marion MacKinnon of Ocean City, NJ; brother-in-law Dr. William Crawford of Mercer, PA; several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, her Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. Any memorial contributions can be made on Celeste's behalf to The Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org/donate. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Kim and Keith, Although I did not know your mom, I want to tell you how sorry we are for your loss. We will keep you in our prayers. Our sincerest condolences, Debbie and Scott Rome
Debbie Rome
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results