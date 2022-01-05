Menu
Charles James Boylan
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Boylan, Charles James, - 77, of Berwyn, PA passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Charles was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. He graduated high school at 16 years of age and attended Catholic University, where he was an all-American recognized player, scored 60 points in a game and was eventually inducted into the Catholic University Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-college, Charles spent time in Antarctica on a scientific research ship, subsequently worked for the Central Intelligence Agency and also served his country in Vietnam. With his brother Joe, Charles served many summers on the Stone Harbor Beach Patrol, where he developed lifelong friendships and a love of the ocean. Academically, Charles earned a masters in mathematics from the University of Alabama, an MBA from Wharton and a law degree from Seton Hall. Professionally, Charles worked for Coopers and Lybrand, as well as ITT Consulting prior to joining Mercer, where he became the global leader of human resources and served on the Board of Directors. While at Mercer, Charles consoled and provided benefits to the families of the 295 employees who were lost in the towers during the attacks of September 11th, 2001. Charles was a man of deep religious faith and had many friends, including many members of Querencia in Cabo San Lucas. Charles is survived by his wife Connie, sister Patsy, son and only child, Todd, daughter-in-law Sarah-Kate, and grandchildren Lily-Kate, Emma-Kate and Brody. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, St. Paul Church, 99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Church
99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were sorry to hear of Charles passing. We met you in Cabo as my brother Robert Coleman lives next door to you. What a wonderful obituary. Prayers for you and your family
Harriet & John Morrison
March 23, 2022
robert henderson
February 28, 2022
Loved Charles so much. Hope my Billy catches up with Charles and Joe in Heaven on the beach.
kathleen conroy
January 18, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to Connie,Todd,Patsy,Sarah-Kate,Lily-Kate,Emma-Kate,Brody and extended family and friends on the sad passing of our dear cousin Charles.He was one of the finest gentlemen to grace this earth. It was an honour to have know him and to have spent many wonderful hoildays both here in ireland and in the USA with everyone.Our memories of them wonderful times will never be forgotten. May you rest in peace Charles in the loving arms of the angels. Love to you all xx Charlotte and Joseph Doherty Straide Sheila and William McDermott Foxford and all the Doherty Family
Sheila and William McDermott (Doherty) Co Mayo Ireland
Family
January 10, 2022
We became friends as neighbors of Connie & Charles in Los Cabos and fellow members of Querencia. We have celebrated many b´days & anniversaries together over the years...last New Year´s we celebrated together, watching the fireworks around the Bay at midnite. So many wonderful moments over the years. Charles will be remembered with love by so many & our hearts are w/Connie, Todd & family going forward. Another star in the sky.
Debi & Ken Maude
Friend
January 7, 2022
Charles was a "good man". All the Boylan men were "good men". Thank you for your friendship, Charles. Love you always.
Jim Cahill
Friend
January 7, 2022
I have fond memories of Charles at family gatherings at Aunt Rhodie and Uncle Bob's home. We talked leadership and, of course, sports. Sympathies to Patsy, Connie and Todd.
Peter McLoughlin
Family
January 6, 2022
Charles and I met while serving as Lifeguards on the Stone Harbor Beach Patrol in the early 1960's. That first meeting evolved into a life-long friendship that I will cherish until the end of my days. Charles was known fondly as the "Great Shepherd of Century Beach" because he not only intently safeguarded the lives of the bathers on his beach, he also extended a helping hand of friendship and support to everyone who grew to know him. While I was serving with the Navy Special Forces in South Vietnam, Charles unexpectedly contacted me and asked if we could get together. I invited him to join me at my headquarters building in Saigon, where we enjoyed several evenings regaling my men with tall tales of our exploits on the beach patrol. Every one of the men in my command wanted to join the patrol after leaving active duty!! Charles will always be remembered as one of the kindest, wisest, and most generous true friends I have ever known. My wife Holly and I extend our deepest condolences to Connie and Todd. Rest in Peace, Great Shepherd.
Ralplh Jacobs
Friend
January 5, 2022
My heart is with you all. I am so sorry for your loss snd hope you are comforted by the many memories Charles left for us all. With sympathy. Alison Lazerwitz
Alison Lazerwitz
Friend
January 5, 2022
Please accept our condolences - I have fond memories of Charles and pray for his eternal peace.
Ron Meisburg
January 5, 2022
Charles was a loving, givng person. My lasting memory was Charles, at his long ago summer rental in Avalon, nicknamed "Club 21", hosting a lifeguard party, cup of beer held high, with Motown on the record player, looking out over the crowd of dancers with a huge smile on his face. He liked nothing better than seeing others enjoy themselves and creating those lifelong memories. Thank you for those memories! You will be sorely missed.
Steve Del Viscio
January 5, 2022
