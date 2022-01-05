Boylan, Charles James, - 77, of Berwyn, PA passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Charles was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. He graduated high school at 16 years of age and attended Catholic University, where he was an all-American recognized player, scored 60 points in a game and was eventually inducted into the Catholic University Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-college, Charles spent time in Antarctica on a scientific research ship, subsequently worked for the Central Intelligence Agency and also served his country in Vietnam. With his brother Joe, Charles served many summers on the Stone Harbor Beach Patrol, where he developed lifelong friendships and a love of the ocean. Academically, Charles earned a masters in mathematics from the University of Alabama, an MBA from Wharton and a law degree from Seton Hall. Professionally, Charles worked for Coopers and Lybrand, as well as ITT Consulting prior to joining Mercer, where he became the global leader of human resources and served on the Board of Directors. While at Mercer, Charles consoled and provided benefits to the families of the 295 employees who were lost in the towers during the attacks of September 11th, 2001. Charles was a man of deep religious faith and had many friends, including many members of Querencia in Cabo San Lucas. Charles is survived by his wife Connie, sister Patsy, son and only child, Todd, daughter-in-law Sarah-Kate, and grandchildren Lily-Kate, Emma-Kate and Brody. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, St. Paul Church, 99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 5, 2022.