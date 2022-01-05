Charles and I met while serving as Lifeguards on the Stone Harbor Beach Patrol in the early 1960's. That first meeting evolved into a life-long friendship that I will cherish until the end of my days. Charles was known fondly as the "Great Shepherd of Century Beach" because he not only intently safeguarded the lives of the bathers on his beach, he also extended a helping hand of friendship and support to everyone who grew to know him. While I was serving with the Navy Special Forces in South Vietnam, Charles unexpectedly contacted me and asked if we could get together. I invited him to join me at my headquarters building in Saigon, where we enjoyed several evenings regaling my men with tall tales of our exploits on the beach patrol. Every one of the men in my command wanted to join the patrol after leaving active duty!! Charles will always be remembered as one of the kindest, wisest, and most generous true friends I have ever known. My wife Holly and I extend our deepest condolences to Connie and Todd. Rest in Peace, Great Shepherd.

Ralplh Jacobs Friend January 5, 2022