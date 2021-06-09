Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles K. Buch Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Buch Sr., Charles K., - 75, of Somers Point, passed away the morning of June 6th. He was born on March 16th, 1946 in Atlantic City to Detliv S. and Elizabeth Buch. Charles was born and raised in Atlantic City and was a graduate of ACHS. He served six years in the US Army Reserves. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria (Carty) Buch, his three sons, Charles K. Buch, Jr. (Karol), of Somers Point, Michael R. Buch (Colleen) of Sea Isle City, and Scott A. Buch (Jennifer) of Seaville. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren: Cassidy, Macie, Elizabeth, Joseph, Madison, and Noah Buch. He will be remembered for his love of sport, coaching Somers Point recreational teams for 15 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10am to 12pm, at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ. Interment will be held privately.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dear Gloria, Kenny, Miker, & Scott, I just learned of big Ken´s passing. I am thinking of all of you & sending hugs & prayers to yas. I will never think of wiffle ball without thinking of your Dad, a gentle giant who always had time to play with us & include everyone. Gloria, I want to thank you & big Ken for setting a wonderful example early on for me of what a devoted marriage & family is. Such fond memories are etched in my heart forever.
Kara
Other
June 25, 2021
So sorry Buch family.
Christine M Allen
June 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. As a child of 7 to 13 Kenny was my best friend. Whenever I stayed at my Mommom´s house on Graff Lane behind Ken´ house we were inseparable. I think of the times now, wire ball, basketball, sitting on his porch with pea shooters behind bamboo curtains shooting at cars. We had some good times in the 50s. We got separated in HS. I played sports and moved to Margate and our friendship just disappeared but not my memories, even seeing him in the body cast after being hit by a cAr and crying when I left. He was a good buddy but he always wanted to drink Pepsi in those days. I will remember him fondly the rest of my days that´s for sure So I´ll say "Goodbye Ken, God Bless You and keep a spot open on the dugout bench for me!" Again my deepest condolences, May Ken Rest in Eternal Peace!
Wayne Reider
Friend
June 11, 2021
What a truly great guy. Coached me with the Sharks in the late 70s, and played wiffle ball with him and his boys growing up. Rest in peace Mr Buch
Joe Cutugno
June 10, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
MItch and Randie Crawford
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results