Buch Sr., Charles K., - 75, of Somers Point, passed away the morning of June 6th. He was born on March 16th, 1946 in Atlantic City to Detliv S. and Elizabeth Buch. Charles was born and raised in Atlantic City and was a graduate of ACHS. He served six years in the US Army Reserves. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria (Carty) Buch, his three sons, Charles K. Buch, Jr. (Karol), of Somers Point, Michael R. Buch (Colleen) of Sea Isle City, and Scott A. Buch (Jennifer) of Seaville. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren: Cassidy, Macie, Elizabeth, Joseph, Madison, and Noah Buch. He will be remembered for his love of sport, coaching Somers Point recreational teams for 15 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles to the Wounded Warrior Project
at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10am to 12pm, at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ. Interment will be held privately.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.