My deepest condolences to your family. As a child of 7 to 13 Kenny was my best friend. Whenever I stayed at my Mommom´s house on Graff Lane behind Ken´ house we were inseparable. I think of the times now, wire ball, basketball, sitting on his porch with pea shooters behind bamboo curtains shooting at cars. We had some good times in the 50s. We got separated in HS. I played sports and moved to Margate and our friendship just disappeared but not my memories, even seeing him in the body cast after being hit by a cAr and crying when I left. He was a good buddy but he always wanted to drink Pepsi in those days. I will remember him fondly the rest of my days that´s for sure So I´ll say "Goodbye Ken, God Bless You and keep a spot open on the dugout bench for me!" Again my deepest condolences, May Ken Rest in Eternal Peace!

Wayne Reider Friend June 11, 2021