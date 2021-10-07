Camp, Charles Theurer, - 88, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away Oct 4, 2021. A lifelong resident of Cape May County, he graduated from Middle Township H.S. in 1951. Charles served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962. He later began "Camp's Electric Service." He was well known as a decoy carver and history enthusiast. Charles was a devoted Christian, serving as a Bible study leader and deacon for many years. Charles was preceded in death by Barbara (Bushay), his wife of nearly 64 years, his parents, Harry and Florence Camp, and his brother Harry W. Camp. He is survived by daughter Charlene Carr, son Charles "Chip" Camp, son-in-law Matthew Carr, and daughter-in-law Therese Camp; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct 9, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Baptist Cemetery in Ocean View. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.