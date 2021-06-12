Cohee, Charles W., - 85, of Galloway, born in Atlantic City and passed away on June 11, 2021 at the Health Center of Galloway. He graduated from M Katzenbach School for the Deaf in West Trenton in 1957. Charles worked for the Egg Harbor Boat Works and Post Marine in the millworks. He retired from ACUA in 2008. Charles was a member of the Atlantic County Society of the Deaf for 55 years. Birds were his passion all his life. He is predeceased by his parents, William Charles Cohee and Matilda Reed Cohee. Charles is survived by his special friends, Kathryn and Glenn Blackman; his Vienna Ave Friends; and also, Susan. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, from 10 – 11am with a service at 11am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 12, 2021.