Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles W. Cohee
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Cohee, Charles W., - 85, of Galloway, born in Atlantic City and passed away on June 11, 2021 at the Health Center of Galloway. He graduated from M Katzenbach School for the Deaf in West Trenton in 1957. Charles worked for the Egg Harbor Boat Works and Post Marine in the millworks. He retired from ACUA in 2008. Charles was a member of the Atlantic County Society of the Deaf for 55 years. Birds were his passion all his life. He is predeceased by his parents, William Charles Cohee and Matilda Reed Cohee. Charles is survived by his special friends, Kathryn and Glenn Blackman; his Vienna Ave Friends; and also, Susan. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, from 10 – 11am with a service at 11am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Germania Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Although I did not work for very long with Charlie, he left a lasting impression on me. He was a bright light and a gentle soul. He was respected and admired by many at ACUA. Rest in Peace, Charlie!
Patty - ACUA
Work
June 14, 2021
My late husband John E Stewart (1934-2020) always spoke highly of "Squeak". May you rest in peace. You were a wonderful man and worked together with at Post Marine.
Barbara Stewart
Friend
June 12, 2021
May God give rest to your soul Chad. I hope there are lots of kites flying and fish to catch up there in heaven.
Georgiana
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results