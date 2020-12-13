Menu
Charles F. Doerr
Doerr, Charles F., - 85, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Hammonton, New Jersey, Charles was a resident of Florida for over 20 years. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1952 - 1955. Prior to retirement, Charles was employed by the New Jersey State Police. A simple man, Charles enjoyed tinkering in his garage where he had every tool known to man. He also loved to take photos and had a passion for cars. Charles was set in his ways and every night would sit out with friends and neighbors, talking about their day and partaking in a Coors Light. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and dear brother of Ida May Dawson and John (Patricia) Doerr. Charles is predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters and survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and his neighbors and friends at Reflections Village. Services for Charles will be handled privately. Share the memories…share love…ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
John and Patty so sorry for your loss. Marie and John
Marie huber
December 14, 2020
John and Patty so sorry for your loss. A son and then a brother. God bless you both.
Betty Weber
December 13, 2020
