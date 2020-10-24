Martin, Charles F., - 86, passed away in the presence of his family on Monday, October 19 after a brief illness. Charles was born in Atlantic City and was proud to have lived on Absecon Island his entire life. He attended Our Lady Star of the Sea and graduated Holy Spirit High School in 1954. He married the love of his life, Jane Moylan, and together raised five children. For many years he managed the family business, Moylans Café in Margate. Before his retirement, he was owner/operator of an Atlantic City Jitney. Chas was a sports enthusiast, closely following football, basketball, and baseball. He was especially devoted to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a member of the ACBP in his younger years and his love of the beach lasted a lifetime. His greatest joy came from his family and summer barbeques in his backyard. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Jane. Survivors include his children, Patricia Giegerich (Michael), Kathleen McDevitt, Charles Martin (Elizabeth), John Martin (Kimberly), Michael Martin (Anne Marie); sisters, Mary Hoffmann, Margaret Freedman; sister in law, Dorothy Martin; grandchildren, Jane McDevitt Millard (Jared), Jonathan Martin, Mary Kate McDevitt, Matthew Martin, Shannon Martin, Allison Giegerich, Emily Giegerich, Kelley Martin, Kacie Mae Martin. A special thank you to the staff at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center. Relatives and friends are welcome to pay their respects on Monday, October 26 from 6pm-8pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament in Margate on Tuesday, October 27 at 11am. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 24, 2020.