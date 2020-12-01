Scheerle, Charles F. "Chuck" III, - 38, of Galloway, passed away at ACMC on Nov. 26, 2020. Chuck was born March 4th, 1982 in Somers Point, NJ. Chuck's three children were the light of his life. Was employed by City Wide Towing. Chuck leaves behind Lianna Sanford 8, Lilliana F. 8 & Liam D. Roe 4. Loving parents Diane Conover Scheerle & Charles F. Scheerle. Several Aunts, Uncles & Cousin's. He was predeceased by his Sister Melisa Ann Scheerle, Grandparents Clarence & Dorothy Conover, Charles Sr. & Margaret Scheerle. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at http://www.Adams-Perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.