Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles F. "Chuck" Scheerle III
1982 - 2020
BORN
1982
DIED
2020
Scheerle, Charles F. "Chuck" III, - 38, of Galloway, passed away at ACMC on Nov. 26, 2020. Chuck was born March 4th, 1982 in Somers Point, NJ. Chuck's three children were the light of his life. Was employed by City Wide Towing. Chuck leaves behind Lianna Sanford 8, Lilliana F. 8 & Liam D. Roe 4. Loving parents Diane Conover Scheerle & Charles F. Scheerle. Several Aunts, Uncles & Cousin's. He was predeceased by his Sister Melisa Ann Scheerle, Grandparents Clarence & Dorothy Conover, Charles Sr. & Margaret Scheerle. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at http://www.Adams-Perfect.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.