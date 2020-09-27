Gaupp, III, Charles, - 75, of Ocean View, NJ, died suddenly Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, & immediately entered into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Chuck was the beloved husband of Barbara Stahler-Gaupp for 46 years. His parents, Charles & Ruth Gaupp & his in-laws, Robert & Gladys Stahler, preceded Chuck in death. He was a 1963 graduate of Pleasantville High School & a veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an employee of Bell Telephone and Verizon for 36 years, retiring in 2003. Chuck was a charter member of the Great Commission Baptist Church where he faithfully & cheerfully served as the greeter & was involved in many other ministries, including handy man & maintenance services. He will be sadly missed by his wife, his son Jonathan (Ashley) of Hilliard, Ohio, granddaughter Madison (10), grandson Noah (8), sister Susan Spengler of Egg Harbor Township, brother-in-law Bob (Marcy) of Goshen, brother-in-law Bud (Terry) of Versailles, Kentucky, 5 nieces & 5 nephews whom he loved dearly. Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held with a visitation to follow when friends & family are invited to share their condolences on Thursday, October 1st, 2020, at 5 pm at the Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo. Gifts in Chuck's memory may be made to The Great Commission Baptist Church, 18 Swainton Goshen Road, Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com