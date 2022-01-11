Held, Charles J. "Charlie", - 82, of Smithville, NJ passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. Charles was born in Paterson, NJ. Charlie owned a butcher shop in Clifton for many years and was good hearted, generous and always had a warm smile. Charlies is survived by his wife and best friend, Lorraine and is the proud father of Dr. Mark Held of Newbern, NC and three grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor and Austin. He is also survived by his two younger sisters, Mary Blake of Browns Mills, NJ and Anna Basile of Smithville, NJ. He is predeceased by his brother, John Held. He will also be lovingly remembered by his extended family and his many friends including his home caregivers, our thoughtful neighbors and the hospice caregivers from Holy Redeemer. His love will live with his family forever. The family will receive their friends on January 13th at 9:30 to 10:30 am at Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001 and services will be immediately following at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.