Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles J. "Charlie" Held
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Held, Charles J. "Charlie", - 82, of Smithville, NJ passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. Charles was born in Paterson, NJ. Charlie owned a butcher shop in Clifton for many years and was good hearted, generous and always had a warm smile. Charlies is survived by his wife and best friend, Lorraine and is the proud father of Dr. Mark Held of Newbern, NC and three grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor and Austin. He is also survived by his two younger sisters, Mary Blake of Browns Mills, NJ and Anna Basile of Smithville, NJ. He is predeceased by his brother, John Held. He will also be lovingly remembered by his extended family and his many friends including his home caregivers, our thoughtful neighbors and the hospice caregivers from Holy Redeemer. His love will live with his family forever. The family will receive their friends on January 13th at 9:30 to 10:30 am at Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001 and services will be immediately following at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Jan
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Church of the Assumption
146 S, Galloway, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace,Charlie. May God bless you and your family.
Frances Riviello
School
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results