Jerkins, Charles, - 60, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, transitioned peacefully to glory September 28, 2021. He will be forever known as a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Charles was a God fearing man and loved God with all his heart. Charles gave his life to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as a young child and believed in spreading and sharing the gospel of Jesus to all. Charles was born to the late, Fred Andrew Jerkins and Gladys Wiggins Jerkins on February 16, 1961 in Hammonton, New Jersey. Charles was educated in the New Jersey school system. Charles was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Mechell Stern on August 16, 2008 in Sicklerville New Jersey. Charles has 7 children, 4 stepchildren, 27 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, 1 goddaughter, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles worked at Resorts, Showboat, and Taj Mahal Casinos. He was nicknamed years ago as "Baker Man" and "Chef" for the many dishes and desserts he prepared. Charles first love was music and he loved sharing his talent. This gift he had was from God. Charles started recording music many years ago and had a gospel cd produced. He loved singing the song he wrote "Help Them Out" which made its first appearance on Billboard July 2021. As of this week, his song hit number 26 on the Billboard gospel chart. His absolute favorite that he loved singing was "He Touched Me." This year, Charles was honored and was the recipient of the Tri-State Black History Award 2021. Charles was a co-owner to a TV network called "Onstage Gospel" which was launched in 2018. The Onstage Gospel Distribution company is in partnership with WhoMag Distribution a division of Sony/Orchard. Charles had a ministry with his wife Mechell, of feeding the homeless, giving to the needy and spreading the word of Jesus. It was called "Word on Wheel Ministry." Charles was passionate about this ministry. Charles had weekly bible study and prayer with his family at his home and would love to talk about the love of Jesus and all that he has done for him. Charles had a big heart when it came to children. And even though he had many children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Charles and his wife became foster parents, and opened up their home years ago while being a caretaker for his son Joey. Charles was predeceased by his son Joseph "Joey" Jerkins, 2 brothers Dr. Waymon David Jerkins, Dr. Joseph Anthony Jerkins, 2 sisters Etha Jerkins-Agyei and Dessa Ann Jerkins-Harris. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated wife, Mechell, three daughters: Tasha Jerkins of Baltimore Md., Charlene Jerkins and Tonya Jerkins of Egg Harbor Township NJ, three sons Charles Jerkins of Galloway NJ, Eddie Jerkins of Vineland NJ and Sean Murphy of Galloway NJ, one stepdaughter Tanesha Stern, and three stepsons Kenneth Jones, Khalil Jones and Keanu Jones, 27 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Charles also leaves to mourn his 7 brothers - Pastor Curtis Jerkins (Marva), Elder Lee Jerkins (Geraldine), Elder Samuel Jerkins (Mary), Bishop Dr. Fred Jerkins (Sylvia), Elder Daniel Jerkins (Karla), Elder George Jerkins (Beatrix) and Pastor Paul Jerkins (Kathy), and one sister Darlene Glover (George). Charles also leaves to mourn with great sorrow his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, church family, extended family, foster children, and friends. They all loved him dearly. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, 9:00 am –10:45 am, located at Praise Tabernacle 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234. Celebration of Life services will start promptly at 11am at Praise Tabernacle. Burial immediately following services: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Harding Highway, Mayslanding, New Jersey 08330. The family is asking that everyone to please follow the Covid-19 safety protocol. Mask protocol and social distancing will be in place. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 S. Main St Pleasantville, NJ 08232 609-383-9994



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 8, 2021.