Fritsch, Charles M., Sr., - 91, of Del Haven, NJ passed away November 28, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Elvina Fritsch. Charles served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and worked for Atlantic City Electric for over 35 years as an engineer. He is a former member of the Green Creek Fire Co., Disabled American Veterans, Cape Island Baptist Church, and many other organizations. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Charles Michael Fritsch, Jr., and his sister Elvina Riley. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth (formerly Coulthard); son Paul D. (Elizabeth) Fritsch, Sr.; grandchildren: Michael A. (Stephanie) Fritsch, David A. Fritsch, Lauren E. (Pat) Grandizio, Brittany A. (Michael) Fritsch, and Paul D. Fritsch, Jr.; and great-grandchildren: Mikey, Blake, Harry, Jenny, David, and Mollie. Services are private. Service will be live-streamed on the Cape Island Baptist Church Facebook Page on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made in Charles' name to Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St., Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 2, 2020.