Purro, Charles N., - 98, of Brandall Estates, in Linwood, New Jersey, surrounded by his loving family, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Charles or "Chalie", as people commonly referred to him, was born to parents Charles and Myrtle (Walter) Purro in Philadelphia, PA on May 4, 1922. Chalie was raised in Atlantic City, NJ, where he met and became the devoted husband of the late Dorothy M. Purro, who passed in 1981. After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Charles returned to the workforce to begin a career in sales working for the Venice Maid Company selling canned tomato sauce out of Vineland, NJ. After 37 wonderful and successful years at the Venice Maid Company, Charles would then go on to work for Major Products selling commercial soup bases out of Little Ferry, NJ, and continued doing so for over 30 years, ultimately retiring from Major Products as the Executive Vice President of Sales. A lifetime salesman, Charles was truly a go-getter, and even after retiring, he continued to work part-time selling gourmet cakes for Mother's Kitchen out of Mt Holly, NJ, well into his 80's. He loved his Italian heritage and traveling, so he made it a point to take his 100-year-old Father and family to visit Italy many, many times. Charlie was well-known for being a fun-loving character, with a seemingly endless amount of one-liners and was always the life of the party everywhere he went. Charlie had a special charismatic ability to make people smile and his positive attitude was infectious. They knew right away that he had a kind soul and truly loved people, and this made people, even strangers immediately very fond of him. He will truly be missed and fondly remembered by his children: Christine A. Powers, Charles A. Purro, Richard J. Purro (and wife Barbara), Theresa K. (Teri) Reilly (and husband Daniel Reilly); his sister: Mary Etta Loggi; long-time companion; Florence Falsetti; his grandchildren: Damian Purro, Layne Dunlap, Kelly MaGrann, Devin MaGrann; and his seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by a brother; Joseph W. Purro, brother-in-laws; Bill and Jack Albertson and sister-in-law; Anna Mae Ligameri. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charles' Life Celebration Catholic Service on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home at 228 Infield Avenue Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of service. Final commendation and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Charles please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.