Newkirk, Charles, - 94, of Galloway, Charles Raymond Newkirk (Bussy) passed away peacefully at his home in Galloway, NJ on July 25, 2021 at the age of 94. Charles was born on October 17, 1926 and raised in Atlantic City. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and served in the United States Navy on the USS Quincy during World War II. He retired from the Atlantic City Post Office at the age of 57 and continued to work until he was 80 doing various jobs with his most favorite at the Atlantic City Race Course. Charles was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Galloway Elks Lodge, Brigantine Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), and Brigantine American Legion. He was also a past Exalted Ruler of the Brigantine Elks Lodge. Charles was pre-deceased by his wife Doris Tweed Newkirk (Ducky), his brothers Robert Newkirk and Raymond Newkirk, and his sisters Jane Florence and Florence Matteo. Charles is survived by his sister Joan Mangold and his sons Charles (Raymond) Newkirk and Robert Newkirk, his daughter Beth McTear, his granddaughters Lauren McTear and Meghan Lavner, and four great-grandchildren. There will be a Service at The Church of Saint Mark and All Saints (Episcopal) in Galloway on October 16, at 11:00 a.m. The Service will be held outside at the columbarium. All flowers and/or donations may be sent to The Church of Saint Mark and All Saints, 429 South Pitney Road Galloway, NJ 08205.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.