Rappenecker, Charles R., - 75, of Waterford Works, NJ passed peacefully with his loving wife by his side on November 8, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Rose Marie (Pagano), Loving father of Dawn Donnelly (David) of Atco, NJ, Lori Galiano of Hammonton, NJ, and Charles Rappenecker (Kelly) of Atco, NJ. Also, surviving are his loving grandchildren, Alexander, David Jr., Charlie Rose, and Hunter. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles T. & Dorothy Rappenecker, and his brother, Mark Rappenecker. Charles worked for the Coca-Cola Beverage Company for over 30 years. He was a proud US Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Atco American Legion Post #311 and the Buck Run Gun Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 7:00PM to 9:00PM and again November 14, 2020, Saturday morning, 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. Funeral service will begin at 11:00AM Saturday. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, S. 1st. Rd. Hammonton, NJ. For more information please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.