Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Garrett Reese II
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Reese, II, Charles Garrett, - 53, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 8. Born on June 17, 1968 Atlantic City, and raised in Northfield, Garrett was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School, in Linwood, class of 1987. An avid fisherman and expert carpenter, Garrett helped to create and build a number of beautiful homes, additions, kitchens, bathrooms and decks in the South Jersey area as an independent and general contractor, and was most recently employed as a Foreman Lead Mechanic for Architectural Metal Designs based in Millville, NJ. Garrett is survived by his beloved wife of twenty-years, Pamala (Curtis) Reese; his loving mother, Judith Wilson Reese of Northfield; his sister Terri of Northfield, sister Brenda Jean (Reese) Schloss and her husband, Eric of Twin Mountain, NH; sister-in-law Belinda Curtis of Waverly, TN and brother-in-law, Brian Curtis of Waverly, TN; Aunts and Uncles Ken and Lorraine Wilson of Albrightsville, PA, Marti (Wilson) and Tom Deputy of Gardnerville, NV, Tom and Valerie Wilson of Chester, VT; cousins Corynne (Wilson) and Mark Redy of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Samantha Deputy and Wesley Deputy both of Gardnerville, NV, and Lee (Reese) Robinson of Menan, ID; niece Katherine Simkins, and nephew John Simkins both of Northfield; and an immeasurable number of dear friends. Garrett is predeceased by his father, Charles Garrett Reese. A visitation will be held from 9-11 AM on Monday September 13, 2021 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 In lieu of flowers, please lift a glass of your favorite beverage in his memory. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Pam, we are so sorry to hear of Garrett's sudden passing. We saw true love whenever we saw you together. Wishing you strength in the days ahead. We are here for you.
Tom and Tina Pierce
Friend
October 14, 2021
Dear Pam, I just learned that your husband passed away. I am so very sorry. I will keep you in prayer. If I can help in any way please let me know. He will live on in your heart, your actions and your very special memories. Hugs and prayers, Marian
Marian S Ingemi
Other
September 26, 2021
So sorry to learn of CG's passing. My condolences to his wife and the entire family.
Denise Sykes
September 13, 2021
I was So Sorry and Sad to hear the News. Garret and i were friends in high School and i always liked him. I had not seen him in a while and i ran into him in Longport about five years ago. We talked and laughed about the old days skateboarding his ramp. I will miss him. I am sorry for the pain his family must feel.
Tony Cutugno
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results