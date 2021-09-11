Reese, II, Charles Garrett, - 53, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 8. Born on June 17, 1968 Atlantic City, and raised in Northfield, Garrett was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School, in Linwood, class of 1987. An avid fisherman and expert carpenter, Garrett helped to create and build a number of beautiful homes, additions, kitchens, bathrooms and decks in the South Jersey area as an independent and general contractor, and was most recently employed as a Foreman Lead Mechanic for Architectural Metal Designs based in Millville, NJ. Garrett is survived by his beloved wife of twenty-years, Pamala (Curtis) Reese; his loving mother, Judith Wilson Reese of Northfield; his sister Terri of Northfield, sister Brenda Jean (Reese) Schloss and her husband, Eric of Twin Mountain, NH; sister-in-law Belinda Curtis of Waverly, TN and brother-in-law, Brian Curtis of Waverly, TN; Aunts and Uncles Ken and Lorraine Wilson of Albrightsville, PA, Marti (Wilson) and Tom Deputy of Gardnerville, NV, Tom and Valerie Wilson of Chester, VT; cousins Corynne (Wilson) and Mark Redy of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Samantha Deputy and Wesley Deputy both of Gardnerville, NV, and Lee (Reese) Robinson of Menan, ID; niece Katherine Simkins, and nephew John Simkins both of Northfield; and an immeasurable number of dear friends. Garrett is predeceased by his father, Charles Garrett Reese. A visitation will be held from 9-11 AM on Monday September 13, 2021 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 In lieu of flowers, please lift a glass of your favorite beverage in his memory. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2021.